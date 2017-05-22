Jurgen Klopp reveals key Liverpool transfer update as big-spending summer ahead

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the club have decisions to make and negotiations to be carried out ahead of a pivotal summer for the Reds.

Following their win over Middlesbrough at Anfield on Sunday, Liverpool will enter the qualifiers for the Champions League later this summer and will hope to book their seat at Europe’s top table.

With that comes the added pressure to significantly strengthen the current squad in order to ensure that they can compete with the best in Europe and across various fronts to build on this season and ensure that it’s a regular achievement rather than an anomaly.

According to The Times, the German tactician is ready to spend big this summer with key targets already decided, and so now it’s just a case of bringing in the right players to strengthen the squad and make a difference.

Klopp is quoted as saying “now we have to make decisions” and “negotiations need to be done” in the post, but as of yet there has been no official word from the club on deals that could be close to completion.

Getting through the qualifying round will obviously be huge if they are to spend big this summer, and so Liverpool can’t afford to get it wrong in the summer on signing the right players.

There were plenty of positive signs this year with key player stepping up and summer signings impressing, but the defence is certainly in need of reinforcements, and a striker capable of scoring 20+ goals a season are surely high on the agenda in the coming months.