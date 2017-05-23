AC Milan transfer news: €40m bid for duo, clear message to Donnarumma

AC Milan’s relentless transfer spree is reportedly continuing as Lazio pair Lucas Biglia and Keita Balde were the subject of negotiations on Monday.

The Rossoneri are expected to significantly strengthen Vincenzo Montella’s squad this summer, with countless names being linked with a move to the San Siro.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan sporting director Massimo Mirabelli and CEO Marco Fassone met with Lazio president Claudio Lotito on Monday to discuss a two-man deal involving Biglia and Keita.

The agents of the players were also present, as per the report, but Lazio made it clear that they will not sell until they have exhausted all possible avenues of getting either of the two key players to sign contract extensions.

Further, while Milan were willing to offer €40m for the pair, it’s claimed that the Biancocelesti are holding out for €10-15m more, and so there is seemingly a long way to go before an agreement is reached.

It’s a sensible move though from the Rossoneri, as Biglia and Keita would address two key weaknesses in the squad, while it would simultaneously weaken a direct rival.

Meanwhile, Montella has sent a clear message to Gianluigi Donnarumma, as there is still a great deal of uncertainty over his future at the club.

With his contract set to expire in just over 12 months time, the agonising wait for supporters has gone on as his agent Mino Raiola has delayed the decision on signing a new deal until he knows what Milan are building.

However, Montella is seemingly a little tired of waiting, and while he evidently wants the youngster to stay, he believes it’s pretty straight-forward when it comes to deciding his future.

“I like Donnarumma like a son, but now he has to make a choice and understand what he wants to do to grow up, but with the utmost calm,” he told Premium Sport, as noted by Football Italia.

“The club is doing everything to keep him.”

In truth, that is all that Milan can do. While they’ll likely offer him improved personal terms, they’ve shown early on this month that they will waste no time in bringing in top players to help them improve as they look set to return to Europe next season if they get through the Europa League qualifiers.

In turn, they’re doing their side of the deal, now it’s up to Donnarumma if he wishes to stay and be a pillar of their success moving forward.