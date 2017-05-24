Jose Mourinho given genuinely s*** nickname by former Man United star after masterminding Europa League triumph

Since the moment he became Chelsea manager in 2004 and presented himself to the English media with supreme self-confidence Jose Mourinho has been known as ‘The Special One’.

But that is getting a bit tired now.

Fortunately, Phil Neville has come up with a new nickname for the Manchester United boss.

Unfortunately, it is genuinely the s***est nickname ever suggested.

After Mourinho masterminded United’s 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm to win the Europa League on Wednesday night, ex-defender Neville grabbed his radio microphone and used his poetry skills to give Jose the gift of a new title.

“They call him The Special One… I think he is now The Manchester United One”. BBC Sport, quoted Neville as saying on 5 Live.

Cheers, Phil!

United’s victory over Ajax not only secured a trophy that the Red Devils had never previous won, but it also clinched qualification for next season’s Champions League.

As one of five English teams in the Champions League next term, United will enter the competition in the group phase.

They will be second seeds when the draw is made.

SEE ALSO:

(Video) United fans pay noisy tribute to Manchester Arena victims after sweary supporter fumes during ‘silence’

Manchester unites as clubs and players show support after attack

(Video) Jairo Riedewald delivers worst Europa League throw-in ever and is punished by Paul Pogba and Man United