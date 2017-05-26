AC Milan transfer news: Triple raid on Serie A rivals, four-man clear-out in works

AC Milan continue to be linked with significant transfer activity this summer, and there could be numerous changes to the squad in the coming months.

Having made the Europa League qualifiers, combined with Yonghong Li’s takeover of the club last month, Vincenzo Montella is expected to strengthen his group ahead of next season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, those plans include raiding Atalanta for three of their best players. With Franck Kessie expected to be unveiled next week, Milan have also made enquiries about Andrea Conti and Alejandro Gomez, who have been key in getting La Dea into Europe.

The report notes that Kessie is set to undergo his medical early next week and that seems like an all-but done deal. However, he may be joined by some familiar faces next season if Milan can get deals done for Conti and Gomez too in order to address key areas of the squad that require reinforcements.

Meanwhile, it isn’t all about players coming in as Montella and the hierarchy will have to strike the right balance of offloading individuals surplus to requirements and bringing in key new faces.

According to Calciomercato, various meetings are taking place on a daily basis involving CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimo Mirabelli, and talks with Antalyaspor have involved possible exits for Jose Sosa, Juraj Kucka and Gabriel Paletta.

Further, the same publication notes that Andrea Poli could be heading to Torino this summer, with the midfield seemingly all set for a major overhaul, a much-needed and long overdue one at that.

It remains to be seen how many of these deals get done and the timeframe in which they can be completed. However, with pre-season starting at the beginning of July, coupled with the first round of Europa League qualifiers at the end of that month, Milan appear to be looking to get the foundation of the new squad in place well ahead of schedule to give the new players time to settle in.