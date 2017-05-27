Man Utd in talks with Liverpool target who snubbed them five years ago

Man Utd have reportedly entered talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential signing of Lucas Moura this summer, and it isn’t the first time they’ve chased him.

As noted by Sport Witness, Sir Alex Ferguson attempted to sign the Brazilian ace in 2012, but the then-Sao Paulo player opted to move to the French giants instead in a £40m deal.

It appears as though United are ready to try again this summer, with Jose Mourinho looking to continue a squad overhaul and bring more trophies to Old Trafford.

After spending heavily 12 months or so ago on the likes of Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly, the Portuguese tactician is expected to go again this summer with several big names linked with a move to Manchester.

With Moura in and out of the PSG team over the last couple of years, a move elsewhere where he could secure regular playing time would undoubtedly be appealing for him, and Man Utd may now offer him a new proposal albeit it’s a struggle to see how he wouldn’t avoid a similar option where players are rotated under Mourinho.

The Sun note that Liverpool have also been interested in signing him this summer, and with the appeal of the likes of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Leiva already at Anfield to build a stronger Brazilian contingent, it could yet be a real option.

Nevertheless, United’s entrance into the race to sign him could now change the situation, with Mourinho expected to significantly strengthen his squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season after winning the Europa League this year.