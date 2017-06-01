Agent of Gunners forward openly states that player wants to leave Arsenal this summer and explains why

He’s only been at Arsenal for once season but Gunners forward Lucas Perez has had enough, according to his agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle.

Perez moved to the Emirates Stadium for £17m, as reported by Sky Sports, in August last year.

Despite Arsenal’s significant outlay, Perez was used sparingly in his debut season, featuring in just 265 minutes of his side’s Premier League campaign.

He scored once in the Premier League, as well as netting six times in other competitions, including a Champions League hat-trick against Basle.

It now seems unlikely that Perez will add to his tally of seven Arsenal goals as he is apparently intent on leaving the club this summer.

“The idea is to be able to play for another club,” Lovelle was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “We want to leave and Arsenal already know. Do you know anyone who is happy but has no opportunities?”

Sky Sports claim that Perez could return to former club Deportivo, while his agent is also open to a loan deal.

Perez was deployed on the right wing as well as up front during his handful of Arsenal appearances.

He wore the prestigious no.9 jersey, despite being a rarely-used squad player.

READ MORE:

Unsettled £100,000-a-week playmaker linked with £50m Arsenal transfer

33-goal, £72m pair demand £700k per week in Arsenal talks

Jeremy Corbyn responds to Arsene Wenger contract signing as Labour leaders blasts negative Arsenal fans, i.e. WOB