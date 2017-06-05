Liverpool set meeting with £50m target’s agents, aim to beat PL rivals to signing

Liverpool are reportedly set to meet with Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette’s agents next week ahead of a possible £50m move to Anfield.

The Frenchman is expected to leave this summer after scoring 37 goals in all competitions this past season, and having registered 20+ in each of the last three Ligue 1 campaigns.

Interest is unsurprisingly high in him, but according to The Express, Liverpool are looking to steal a march on the competition by meeting with his agents and discussing a big-money move to Merseyside which will reportedly set them back £50m.

It’s evident that Jurgen Klopp needs to add a prolific striker to his squad this summer, as ultimately with their return to the Champions League in mind, he can’t have question marks over who starts and who can offer him a consistent source of goals.

While Lyon haven’t given up on keeping him, playing in Europe’s premier competition could be key next season and it appears as though Liverpool tick plenty of boxes for him, and vice versa.

Further, it’s claimed that the Reds aren’t worried about potential competition from United as they believe Lacazette is far enough down their transfer shortlist to not be concerned, while it remains to be seen who Arsenal focus on this summer.

The Gunners tried to sign the 26-year-old last summer but had a bid rejected by Lyon, who went public on Twitter in turning it down, and so it’s unclear as of yet as to whether Arsene Wenger will return to have another go.

All in all, it looks as though Liverpool have pushed their way to the front of the queue by getting the meeting with Lacazette’s representatives, and while it’s a lot of money, he arguably offers the right assurances to suggest that he can be a clinical scorer at Anfield next season and beyond.