Liverpool plot £40m raid on Arsenal, Gunners hope £100k-a-week extension signed

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer a staggering £40m for Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Jurgen Klopp clearly a huge fan of his.

The 23-year-old had an impressive season last year, steering clear of injuries and showing his quality and versatility to play an important role for Arsene Wenger after years of underwhelming with his performances since his arrival from Southampton.

In a campaign where the French tactician and various players were heavily criticised, Oxlade-Chamberlain was one of the few to continue to have the backing of supporters throughout, but that’s ultimately not enough to secure his future.

The England international has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, and despite that, according to The Express, Klopp is ready to meet Arsenal’s demands and bid £40m for him which would break the club’s transfer record and certainly raise some eyebrows given the fee.

Meanwhile, it’s added that Arsenal didn’t think that it would take this long to reach an agreement with the player, but are preparing a new contract offer worth £100,000-a-week, and so it looks as though the midfield ace will have a difficult decision to make this summer.

On one hand he has now established himself at the Emirates and will play an important role for Wenger moving forward as the Gunners look to bounce back from an overall disappointing season despite their FA Cup success.

In contrast, Klopp could be the man to take his game to the next level, as he has a reputation for developing younger players and improving them, while the immediate opportunity to play in the Champions League could be another factor as the Merseysiders look to make a real impression next season both domestically and in Europe.