Loan move for Liverpool youngster ruled out, will stay at Anfield

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly set to remain at the club next season, as he has been offered assurances over his chances of playing.

The 20-year-old has made just 10 appearances for the Reds in all competitions since his arrival from Charlton in 2015, with injuries being the major problem for him.

Competition for places is also an issue as he has a fight on his hands to get into the starting line-up, and so it would have seemed like the sensible choice to go out on loan, regain full fitness and form and prove that he can play a fundamental role for Liverpool moving forward.

However, according to Sky Sports, despite the fact that he was linked with a move elsewhere, including to newly promoted Brighton on loan next season, he will stay at Liverpool next season with the club informing him that he will be given chances by Jurgen Klopp next season.

Given that Liverpool will return to the Champions League next season and will compete on various fronts, they will need depth and so Gomez will surely have opportunities in the first team.

Nevertheless, whether those come in meaningful games in the Premier League and Champions League is the question, as he may well have to settle for domestic cup competitions.

Further, it remains to be seen whether or not Klopp brings in more new faces this summer, which will surely only further push Gomez down the pecking order and possibly make him question the decision to remain.