Chelsea legend drops second major hint he’s off to Championship giants

Former Chelsea defender John Terry is a free agent this summer, and he’s fuelled the fire over talk of a possible move to Aston Villa ahead of next season.

That’s due to the fact that he’s been pictured playing another round of golf with Villa boss Steve Bruce, while the manager’s son, Alex, was also in attendance.

Now of course, this isn’t an absolute certainty to happen just because they’re playing golf together, but The Sun report that the 36-year-old is the subject of a transfer scrap between Villa and bitter rivals Birmingham City and he’s already been paired with a move to Villa Park after reportedly holding talks with Bruce during their last meeting.

Bournemouth, Swansea City and West Brom are all also mentioned in the report as possible destinations, but Bruce is either enjoying his company a lot or is trying to get a deal over the line by holding further discussions during their days at the golf course.

It would be an important addition for the Championship outfit, as they look to gain promotion back to the Premier League in the new campaign after failing first time round this past season.

Adding a player like Terry with his experience and winning mentality could be key, as he collected five league titles, a Champions League and five FA Cup trophies during his spell at Stamford Bridge to establish himself as a legend at the club.