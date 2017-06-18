Tottenham launch £15m bid for Alderweireld replacement, Man Utd defensive ace on radar too

Tottenham are reportedly set to make a £15m bid for Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson, although one of the reason’s why won’t make Spurs fans happy.

Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to strengthen his squad where possible this summer, as he looks to take Spurs to the next level which sees them challenge, and win, trophies as of next season.

According to The Sun, he wants Mawson as part of his squad this summer onwards, with the 23-year-old now seemingly valued at £15m as Tottenham prepare to make a move.

On one hand, it makes perfect sense as Tottenham look to add quality and depth to their squad to ensure that they can compete domestically and in Europe. However, it’s added in the report that it could be with a view of replacing Toby Alderweireld if the Belgian is sold, and that part is unlikely to go down very well with Spurs fans.

Mawson fits the bill in the sense that he has proven he can offer solidity at the back, but as required at Tottenham and in truth all top European clubs now, he has proven he’s comfortable on the ball too and can build play from the back.

Meanwhile, Chris Smalling is also linked with a move to Tottenham by The Sun, as the Manchester United defender will be allowed to leave Old Trafford after they signed Victor Lindelof this week.

It’s backed up in the report that Mawson is also a target for the north London outfit, while they also missed out on a reported target in Harry Maguire who completed his move to Leicester City.

In turn, with that need to strengthen the backline and add cover behind Alderweireld and Vertonghen, Smalling would be serious competition for them and while he may not be wanted by Jose Mourinho, he has proven he can certainly do a job in the Premier League.

Arsenal, West Ham and Everton are also all mentioned as interested parties in Smalling, and so Tottenham might have to move quickly if they wish to snap him up.