Barcelona launch £20m plus player exchange deal to prise top Arsenal target away

Arsenal are coming under increasing pressure to keep hold of Hector Bellerin as reports claim that Barcelona have launched their first serious bid.

It seems as though the Catalan giants are determined to bring back their former youth star, after he left the club in 2011 and has since gone on to establish himself as a key figure at the Emirates.

In contrast, Arsenal will undoubtedly be keen to keep him in north London moving forward, as despite his dip in form in the back-end of last season, he remains one of the top right-backs in Europe and at just 22, he has his entire career ahead of him to continue to improve.

Having signed a six-year deal last season, Arsenal are undoubtedly in a strong position. However, that seemingly hasn’t put Barca off from making their first bid as The Sun claim that they’re ready to offer £20m plus Rafinha in a bid to prise him away from England.

It comes off the back of reports on Monday that the Spanish international has purchased a home near Barcelona with his parents moving back, as per Sport, and so from an Arsenal perspective, this is now certainly becoming increasingly worrying.

Whether or not that bid is enough to convince Arsene Wenger to shake things up remains to be seen, as he also has the option of playing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in that wide right position in the new system with a three-man defence.

However, with question marks over his future too with just 12 months remaining on his contract, there are some serious questions that need answering at Arsenal even though they seem to making moves early in terms of signing Sead Kolasinac, while also having a reshuffle behind the scenes with Wenger bringing in the likes of Darren Burgess and Huss Fahmy.