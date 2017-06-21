Juventus target £14m Man United defender as replacement for Man City-bound Dani Alves

Both Manchester clubs could be involved in right-back transfer triangle this summer.

Man City are set to sign Dani Alves from Juventus, according to GOAL.com, who report that the Italian champions are targeting Man United defender Matteo Darmian as a replacement for the Brazil international.

Darmian has been at Old Trafford for two seasons, since arriving from Torino in a deal worth £14m, as reported by GOAL.

The 27-year-old has dealt well with the physical demands of the Premier League and has proven to be an excellent squad asset, due to his positional versatility.

However, GOAL suggest that Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho could allow Darmian to leave.

Darmian is perfectly suited to Italian football, especially with a team like Juve, who operate with wing-backs.

Alves to City is not yet a done deal, but GOAL claim that he will sign a two-year contract with Pep Guardiola’s side soon.

Guardiola knows Alves well from their time together at Barcelona.

Two of Alves’s three Champions League triumphs were achieved under the guidance of the current City boss.