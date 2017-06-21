(Watch) John Terry may have given away transfer clue in his latest Instagram video

John Terry to Aston Villa looks like a real possibility now.

Chelsea legend John Terry is arguably the most exciting free agent in world football right now.

The 36-year-old centre-back is ready to write a new chapter in his career after ending his two-decade stint at Stamford Bridge.

Many clubs are said to be keen on signing Terry, including Aston Villa, according to The Telegraph.

Terry would be a huge coup for Championship side Villa, who are managed by Steve Bruce.

Having been kept out of the Chelsea team by Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta for most of last season, Terry is putting in the hours on the training pitch this summer.

Terry’s efforts to get fit recently saw him doing a workout with fellow free agent Alex Bruce – son of Steve…

Coincidence? Possibly.

But if I was planning to pie off Steve Bruce, I wouldn’t go and have a kick-about with his boy!