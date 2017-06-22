Arsenal raise back-up player’s asking price by 54% due to surprising transfer activity

Arsenal have reportedly raised their asking price for back-up goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny by almost 54%.

Szczesny has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Roma and Arsenal had been willing to sanction his permanent sale for £13m, according to The Sun.

However, the same newspaper are now reporting that Arsenal will demand £20m for the 27-year-old Pole.

Arsenal’s price chance was apparently inspired by Everton paying a surprisingly large £30m to sign England U21 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland earlier this month.

The Sun suggest that Arsenal have realised that the transfer fees have inflated significantly and have adjusted Szczesny’s value accordingly.

Arsenal are probably well within their rights to ask for £20m for Szczesny, who has been one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A over the past two years.

The Gunners may struggle to find a buyer though, with The Sun claiming that Juventus opened the bidding at a paltry £4m.

