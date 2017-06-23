AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma’s father on future, new €24m bid for key target plus €30m Serie A starlet on radar

As Gianluigi Donnarumma reportedly continues to lean towards an AC Milan contract renewal, his father has spoken on the situation.

The 18-year-old rejected Milan’s offer last week, and that decision sparked a fierce backlash from supporters who were hugely disappointed and frustrated with his response.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan talk and transfer news.

However, the mood has significantly changed over the last few days, with widespread suggestions that Donnarumma is considering a U-turn and may well pen a new contract with the Rossoneri.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan coach Vincenzo Montella is doing his part as he visited the goalkeeper’s father and the rest of the family in their hometown this week, and it appears as though the meeting was positive.

“I hope that the media hype on this matter will end soon,” Alfonso Donnarumma is quoted as saying in the report. “As parents, we will help assess the choices with Gigio, but we hope for the best for him and his happiness.”

All the indications are seemingly pointing towards the teenager now staying, and while these talks are taking place, he’ll be trying to focus on the U21s European Championship as Italy face a make or break clash with Germany.

Elsewhere, Sky Sport Italia report that Milan will submit a new offer of around €23-24m for Atalanta right-back Andrea Conti as the transfer saga drags on.

His agent, Mario Giuffredi met with Atalanta president Antonio Percassi again on Thursday, and while it wasn’t enough to reach a full agreement on a sale, it’s reported that it has moved a step closer and Milan are on the brink of satisfying Atalanta’s demands.

Conti is said to have already agreed personal terms, and should he complete his move to Milan, he would be joining former teammate Franck Kessie at the San Siro next season.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the end of Milan’s transfer activity, as MilanNews.it note that Genoa youngster Pietro Pellegri is a target and there could be a breakthrough soon.

It’s claimed that Milan have offered €10m plus midfielder Andrea Bertolacci in a part exchange, with Genoa valuing him at around €30m.

While question marks remain over how good the 16-year-old really is, there’s no denying that Bertolacci has struggled to make any real impact since his arrival two years ago.

In turn, using him in a part exchange deal is a sensible move to bring down the money involved, but it remains to be seen if it’s enough to convince Genoa.