(Video) Pep Guardiola has signed a gem in Bernardo Silva, Portugal ace on mark in Confederations Cup

Manchester City have already completed the signing of Bernardo Silva this summer, and he’s showing exactly why Pep Guardiola signed him at the Confederations Cup.

As reported by BBC Sport, the 22-year-old joined City in a £43m deal last month, with the move coming off the back an impressive season at Monaco during which he was pivotal to their Ligue 1 title success.

With 11 goals and 12 assists in 58 appearances for the French side, he displayed all that creative quality and ability in the final third, and he’s doing it again in Russia for Portugal at the Confederations Cup as he bagged his second international goal with this drilled finish.

Aside from the goal though, he’s been one of, if not the best, players on the pitch in the last two games, as his all-round technical quality on the ball is making a huge different for Fernando Santos and his men, and he looks like he is going to relish playing a pivotal role in Guardiola’s side next season and beyond.