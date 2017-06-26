Liverpool handed transfer boost, but still £20m short of £70m price-tag

Liverpool target and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita will reportedly be allowed to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer, but not for less than £70m.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last year, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 31 league appearances from his central midfield role, helping his club to a surprise second-placed finish in the table.

His form attracted the attention of Jurgen Klopp, as per The Guardian, and he has emerged as a key target for the German tactician as he looks to bolster his squad this summer. However, the report goes on to claim that Leipzig aren’t prepared to allow Keita to leave for anything less than £70m.

With three years remaining on his contract, Leipzig are in a strong position to make a significant profit on a player that they signed for around £10m last year, but that price-tag will surely be enough to put every interested club off as that’s a sensational amount of money for a player who has only had one season at a high level.

It’s claimed by the Guardian that Liverpool are considering offering a deal worth £50m, but whether or not that’s enough to convince Leipzig to let him go remains to be seen, as at this stage it seems highly unlikely.

Keita has reportedly refused to sign a new contract with the Bundesliga outfit and so perhaps his intentions are clear in that he wants to move on this summer, but the club hold the cards in this situation, and it will be up to Liverpool to meet their demands if they wish to significantly strengthen their midfield next season.

The Reds wrapped up the signing of Mohamed Salah last week, while Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is specifically mentioned in this report as a target. Klopp is evidently going for quality over quantity, but time will tell if he can land his preferred targets.