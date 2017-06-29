£50m Liverpool transfer target says he dreams of playing for a big club – like Man City, Real Madrid or Barcelona

Liverpool have been told that they have no chance of signing transfer target Naby Keita this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Guinea midfielder was in fine form for RB Leipzig last season and had attracted the attention of the Reds, who were eyeing a £50m, per MEN, but the same newspaper now suggest he is set to stay with his current club for at least another year as they chase Bundesliga glory.

Keita does have ambitions to leave Leipzig for a bigger club one day, though.

However, Anfield does not appear to be one of his dream destinations.

Twenty-two-year-old Keita was quoted by MEN as saying: “I love Leipzig, and I will never forget this city.

“I hope, however, that I have the level in two, three years and could play for one of the very big clubs.

“This includes Barcelona, but it also includes Real Madrid or Manchester City.”

Despite often playing as a defensive midfielder, Keita chipped in with an impressive eight goals and seven assists in 31 league matches for Leipzig last season, as the club that formed just eight years ago finished second in Germany’s top division.

Before joining the Leipzig revolution, Keita played for Red Bull Salzburg, having joined them from French minnows FC Istres.