Chelsea transfer news: 22-year-old to complete record move this week

Chelsea defender Nathan Ake is reportedly close to sealing a record move to Bournemouth.

The Guardian claim that the 22-year-old is expected to pen a five-year-contract with the Cherries this week.

Chelsea have Bournemouth agreed a deal in principle, per The Guardian, with the transfer fee said to be £20m, which would make Ake a club-record signing for the Cherries.

Ake spent the first half of last season on loan at Bournemouth, scoring three goals in 10 Premier League appearances for the South Coast outfit.

West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United, Southampton, West Ham United and multiple foreign sides were all keen on Ake, according to The Guardian, so the deal should be seen as a big coup for Bournemouth, who finished ninth in the 2016-17 Premier League.

Ake made 15 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, spread across four years and punctuated by loan spells at Reading, Watford and finally Bournemouth.

He has been capped by the Netherlands at U15, U16, U17, U19, U21 and senior levels.