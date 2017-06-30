Tottenham pave way for £40m exit, Pochettino faith shown in five-year deal

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier has reportedly signed a new five-year deal with the club, freeing up Kyle Walker to leave this summer.

As noted by The Sun, Walker has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City for months, and he is expected to complete a £40m move to the Etihad before the start of next season.

In turn, that handed Tottenham a headache in terms of replacing him, but following on from his form during the back-end of last season when he pushed Walker out of the side for some big games, it looks as though Trippier will get the nod from Mauricio Pochettino.

It’s claimed that the 26-year-old has committed to a five-year deal which keeps him at Spurs until 2022, while Pochettino has promised to give him the opportunity to establish himself as first-choice right back next season with a signing potentially being made to add depth and competition.

Given his form last year, it’s not much of a surprise as Trippier certainly impressed and went on to break into the senior England squad too, and he looks a very capable replacement for Walker.

While that’s a positive piece of news, it doesn’t get much better for Tottenham on the transfer front though as the Sun go on to add that Pochettino is still being left frustrated in terms of making key additions to his squad.

A move for Ross Barkley looks unlikely due to Everton’s demands, while Tottenham also missed out on reported target Carles Alena with the Barcelona youngster signing a new deal with the Catalan giants.

With July fast approaching, supporters may well be growing a little nervous over the inability to bring in any new faces as of yet, but for Trippier, he’s been given the nod that he’s been waiting for and he’ll look to prove himself next season.