John Terry contract details, whopping bonus as Aston Villa produce cringe announcement

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of John Terry, with the former Chelsea defender signing a one-year deal with the Championship outfit.

The 36-year-old left Stamford Bridge this month when his contract officially expired, but he has been the subject of interest from various clubs this summer.

However, he’s decided to work with Steve Bruce at Villa, where he will be expected to be an influential figure on and off the pitch to get the club back into the Premier League.

The way in which Villa made the announcement didn’t go down too well, although in fairness certain parts of this mock WhatsApp chat are actually quite funny.

Nevertheless, a majority of people commenting didn’t agree, but Villa fans will be happy with the signing and will look forward to what Terry can bring to the team even if he’s in the latter stages of his career.

According to The Sun, Terry will earn £60,000-a-week, while he’ll pocket a £2m bonus if he can help Villa secure promotion back up to the top flight.

It’s added that Terry rejected offers from Premier League clubs including Swansea, West Brom and China, while Bruce’s offer of a potential coaching role further down the line may well have sealed the deal.

It remains to be seen what the defensive stalwart has left in the tank as he was found wanting at times for Chelsea last season, but his presence in the dressing room and defensive leadership will be pivotal in another long and hard season for Villa.