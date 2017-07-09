(Photo) New Chelsea signing Antonio Rudiger posts emotional goodbye to Roma on Instagram

New Chelsea signing Antonio Rudiger has taken to Instagram to say an emotional goodbye to his former club Roma.

Rudiger, who signed for Premier League champions Chelsea today from Italian side Roma, posted a picture of him completing his signing for the Blues along with an emotional farewell to Roma fans, as the post included the caption “Hi guys, I just signed for @chelseaFC. The farewell is not easy for me because I really enjoyed playing for @officialasroma with its supporters and I made a lot of friends in the team. But when I heard of the offer of @chelseaFC I had to think about it and I realized that in life you never know if you’ll get a second chance. For me the Premier League is the most challenging league in the world and Chelsea with Antonio Conte and his style of defending will be the next step forward for me… Nevertheless, I also want to take this opportunity to thank the whole Roma staff & all the fans and my teammates for their support in 2 amazing years in Rome! #Grazie #ThankYou #Hustle”

Could this announcement for Chelsea open the floodgates for the Blues to complete a number of other signings? We’ll just have to wait and see.