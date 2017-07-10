Arsenal quartet face imminent summer axe after key Wenger snub

Arsenal have announced their squad for the pre-season tour of Australia and China, and the 25-man group is missing some key names to suggest there will be exits.

The Gunners made their first big splash of the summer with the club-record signing of Alexandre Lacazette last week, and if speculation is to be believed, there will be new faces on the way while Sead Kolasinac was snapped up on a free too.

However, there is a balance required this summer and that will involve several players leaving the Emirates, with ESPN putting forward a theory that four individuals are in the firing line having been snubbed for the club’s pre-season tour.

Lucas Perez, Kieran Gibbs, Mathieu Debuchy and Carl Jenkinson all failed to make the travelling party, and so it does indeed raise real question marks over their respective futures.

Jack Wilshere has been left behind but that is down to his continued recovery from a leg fracture, while Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin have been given additional time off due to their international commitments over the summer.

Nevertheless, there are still doubts over Sanchez and Bellerin amid talk of exits, but it’s the quartet named above that will now likely be looking for a new club as Arsenal look to reduce the wage bill and try to add more quality to the squad.

Wojciech Szczesny was also omitted as he looks set for a move to Juventus, but Olivier Giroud and David Ospina did make the trip.

Arsenal face Sydney FC and Wester Sydney Wanderers next week before taking on Bayern Munich in Shanghai on July 19 and Chelsea in Beijing on July 22.

25-man squad:

Petr Cech (GK), Emi Martinez (GK), David Ospina (GK), Krystian Bielik, Cohen Bramall, Francis Coquelin, Mohamed Elneny, Olivier Giroud, Alex Iwobi, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Donyell Malen, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Joe Willock, Granit Xhaka.