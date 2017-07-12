Staggering 20 clubs in transfer scrap to land Chelsea star, PL rivals push to front of queue

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is reportedly at the centre of a transfer battle involving 20 clubs hoping to snap him up on loan this summer.

The 22-year-old returned to action in January after sitting out 11 months following a serious knee injury, but he went on to start just three Premier League games.

In order to rediscover full fitness and his best form, The Mirror claim that Chelsea are keen to send him out on loan, and it appears as though he isn’t short of options.

As per the report, West Bromwich Albion are stepping up their attempts to sign him, but with 20 clubs said to have registered an interest in the Frenchman, it’s going to be difficult for Tony Pulis to get to the front of the queue and stay there.

Inter, Marseille, Lyon, Nice, Sevilla and Valencia are just a few of the clubs mentioned in the report specifically as to having an interest in Zouma, and so Chelsea will have to choose carefully as to which club would be the ideal setting for the defensive ace.

Zouma is keen to stay in London, as per the report, but West Brom could be as good as it gets for him as the move would make sense in that he would be playing regular Premier League football to get him prepared for his return to Chelsea.

Following the arrival of Antonio Rudiger this week though, Zouma has fallen further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he’d be well advised to move on for a season and return to Chelsea fully fit and in great form to push Antonio Conte into starting him.