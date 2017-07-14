£48m Man Utd target Perisic warned

£48m Man Utd target Ivan Perisic has been warned to leave Inter Milan ‘if he is not happy here’ by captain Mauro Icardi.

The Croatian international is believed to be already planning to move to Manchester, despite a fee not yet being agreed.

After a four year absence from Champions League football, Perisic is understood to ‘appreciate and enjoy’ the management of Jose Mourinho, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, and remains keen on becoming a Man Utd player.

Perisic has been photographed this week looking unhappy, and now Icardi has suggested Perisic should leave the San Siro if he does want to be there.

“It’s not something we talk about within the dressing room, it is something he must think about by himself,” he said. “If he is not happy here, then he has got to leave, if he is happy, then he should stay”.

Perisic made 42 appearances for Inter last season, creating 12 assists and after playing in France, Germany and Spain, is looking to become the missing piece in Mourunho’s Man United side.

His direct style has interested Mourninho, who is looking to make a greater mark in his second season at Old Trafford.

Inter are believed to be asking for a fee of around £48m for the player who joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

Perisic will do well to heed the caution of Icardi, a player who once enraged the Inter fans with his own behaviour after some ill-advised comments in his book ‘Always Ahead’. After mising a penalty against Cagliari, Icardi was cheered by his own fans and was called “a vile piece of s***”.