Liverpool suffer transfer blow, €65m bid rejected as Klopp desperate to land target

Liverpool have reportedly seen a €65m bid for RB Leipzig ace Naby Keita rejected, with Jurgen Klopp said to be ‘desperate’ to seal the signing.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old for weeks, but the Bundesliga outfit have maintained throughout that they wouldn’t be willing to sell their key players.

According to Bild, Liverpool have now seen a stunning bid of €65m turned down, while the German publication add the part about Klopp being ‘desperate’ to sign the midfielder.

Keita was a crucial part of Leipzig’s success last season, as aside from his overall influence he also scored eight and provided eight assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances to help them qualify for the Champions League.

In turn, it’s understandable as to why Klopp is so keen to land his signature as he eyes key additions to his midfield ahead of the new season, and despite being rejected with this big-money offer, it’s claimed that Liverpool have no intention of giving up yet.

It’s added that Keita is keen on a move to Anfield and so perhaps this whole situation will depend on his ability to force the move through, with Leipzig surely not wanting to keep a player against his will.

With Klopp not identifying any alternatives, as per the report, it’s clear that he really wants Keita to help complete his squad as the Reds will hope to be competing on four fronts this season provided they get through the qualifying round of the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke have already arrived on Merseyside this summer, but Liverpool will need to do a lot more in order to establish themselves as genuine contenders for the major trophies this coming season.