AC Milan transfer news: Juventus make contact for starlet, four-man shortlist as €211m spending spree not over

AC Milan have reportedly seen Juventus make informal contact with the representatives of youngster Manuel Locatelli as they eye a double raid.

The 19-year-old made a stunning impression last season, scoring a stand-out goal against Juve in Serie A too, but inconsistency and the arrival of the likes of Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie this summer will undoubtedly make it difficult for him next season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve have enquired with Locatelli’s agents about a potential move, but it’s added that Milan consider him unsellable as he evidently has a big role to play at the club moving forward.

With the Rossoneri playing in three different competitions next season, they’ll need quality and depth across the squad, and it’s surely easy to see that Locatelli will have an important role to play next season if he stays, and of course in the long term he will hope to establish himself as a key figure.

Mattia De Sciglio is expected to seal a move to Juve, as noted in the report, as he has 12 months remaining on his contract and has been heavily linked with a reunion with Massimiliano Allegri for months.

Meanwhile, MilanNews.it report that Milan are still in the market for a marquee striker, despite already spending €211m on 10 new signings this summer.

Leonardo Bonucci was the latest and undoubtedly the best new addition to the squad this past week, but it could yet be eclipsed as Milan eye one more major signing.

Andrea Belotti, Alvaro Morata, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nikola Kalinic are all named as possibilities, while the Fiorentina man is tipped as being the easiest deal to be made.

However, if Milan are aiming bigger, they could be looking at spending up to €80m on the other three options, and it’s noted that Belotti is the popular choice for supporters.