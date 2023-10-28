West Ham United are interested in signing the Italian international midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

A report from TuttoJuve claims that the Hammers could be willing to offer €40 million for the 25-year-old midfielder.

West Ham have done well to improve their midfield options after the departure of Declan Rice. They have signed Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse to add creativity and defensive cover to the side. They are now looking to add more technical ability and drive in the middle of the park.

Locatelli has been identified as a target and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Juventus to sell the player. The report claims that Juventus do not intend to sell the midfielder any time soon and they are hoping to negotiate a contract renewal with him.

The 25-year-old is highly rated in Italy and he is a key player for club and country. There is no doubt that he would be a quality acquisition for the Hammers if they managed to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether West Ham decide to submit a lucrative proposal for the player in the coming months.

They are competing in the UEFA Europa League this season and West Ham will be hoping to establish themselves as regulars in the European competitions. They will need to improve the squad in order for that to happen, and someone like Locatelli would certainly improve them immensely.

It would be an ambitious signing and it would send the right statement to West Ham’s rivals as well. The Hammers certainly have the financial means to pay a premium for the midfielder, but convincing Juventus will not be easy.