Arsenal transfer target decides against leaving his current club

Arsenal transfer target Manuel Locatelli has decided he wants to stay at Juventus for the foreseeable future.

Locatelli is currently in the middle of a two-year loan at Juventus from Sassuolo, but with an obligation to buy Locatelli at the end of the loan deal, Locatelli is practically a Juventus player.

A move away from Juventus seemed unlikely considering he hasn’t even signed a permanent contract yet, but according to Fichajes, Arsenal are keen to bring him to the Premier League in the near future.

However, the report claims that Locatelli wants to stay at Juventus and is confident of becoming a regular in the Italian side.

Juventus have endured a difficult start to the season and currently sit outside the European places in Serie A.

Locatelli has managed six league starts for Juventus so far this season, something which could be a little more difficult to achieve if he was to join Arsenal.

Due to the form of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, Locatelli would likely find himself limited to substitute appearances if he made the switch to Arsenal.