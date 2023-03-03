Liverpool linked with move for €35m Juventus star as search for midfielders continues

Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders ahead of addressing their problems in the summer and a Juventus star is the next one attracting interest from the Premier League giants.

According to Calcio Mercato , the Reds are interested in Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is a very important player for the Serie A giants.

The Italy international joined the Bianconeri from Sassuolo back in the summer of 2021 after impressing with the National Team during their run to the EURO 2020 title.

Locatelli is said to be valued at around €35m, but it is likely that the 25-year-old will cost Liverpool more should they make a move.

Liverpool have already been linked with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes and a host of others in the build-up to the summer window as Jurgen Klopp sets about trying to bring in midfield stars.

The Borussia Dortmund star is undoubtedly the number one target but who partners him or who is the alternative remains to be seen.