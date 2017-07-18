Tottenham secure huge boost after £50m exit, ideal replacement in place

Tottenham have confirmed that right-back Kieran Trippier has put pen-to-paper on a new contract with the club ahead of a big season for him.

The 26-year-old has committed himself to Spurs until 2022, and it comes off the back of an impressive end to last season during which he pushed Kyle Walker out of the side for some important games.

Walker has since left to join Manchester City in a £50m deal, as per BBC Sport, and so the path is now clear for Trippier to establish himself as the first choice at right-back for Mauricio Pochettino in the upcoming campaign.

Tottenham could yet act in the transfer market to bring in competition, but this new contract is a massive show of faith in the defender, who joined the club from Burnley in 2015.

Aside from his defensive qualities, Trippier ended last season with five assists in total, the joint highest number from a defender in the Premier League, and he will undoubtedly fill the void left by Walker.

“I’m delighted with the new deal, it’s a great achievement for myself and I’m just delighted to get it signed now and get stuck in with pre-season,” he told the club’s official site.

“Obviously I was raring to go all last season and the season before, I was just waiting for my opportunities. If I get the opportunity to play even more, I will grab it with both hands and I won’t look back.

“It feels like I’ve progressed a lot since I’ve been here and I’ve got to thank my team-mates and the manager for that. I’ve learned a lot – obviously I’m delighted to be with England, it was a great experience, getting the feel of it and how they work, and at the back end of last season I was really enjoying it here at the Club. I didn’t want it to end, really, because I was getting a lot of game time, so I’m just looking forward now.”