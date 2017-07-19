Lukaku warning from Man Utd legend

Romelu Lukaku has been warned by Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs over the level of scrutiny the forward will face as he prepares for life at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Giggs has revealed that the Belgian international forward “will need to develop a thick skin” at Manchester United due to the immense pressure that he is expected to face.

Giggs, though, believes Lukaku will adapt successfully due to his prior Premier League experience.

Lukaku scored 25 goals for Everton in the Premier League last season, eight more than United’s top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“He will be under scrutiny that he’s never had before at West Brom, or Chelsea, or Everton” said Giggs.

“The pressure will be on you. So he needs to develop a thick skin, he needs to listen to the coaches, because that’s all that counts really.

“And if he misses a chance, the next one that comes along he needs to put it away because, as a centre-forward at United, you’re under scrutiny all the time. I think he will score goals, but you need goals from all over the park.”

I’ve seen a bit of Morata. I’ve seen more of Lukaku. The pluses with Lukaku are obviously that he’s played in the Premier League and Jose has worked with him before, and he’s got friends. He’s friends with Paul Pogba, and that makes the transition that bit easier.”

United are still hoping to wrap up the £45m transfer of Internazionale’s Croatian winger Ivan Perisic within the next few weeks.