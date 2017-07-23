Arsenal fears grow as PL rivals to make formal offer for rebel in next 48 hours, £100k-a-week deal not enough

Chelsea will reportedly put a formal offer on the table to Arsenal for the services of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the next 48 hours.

The 23-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current contract with Arsenal, and there are real fears that he could be set to end his six-year stint with the Gunners.

According to The Express, he has already informed Arsene Wenger that he won’t be signing a new deal, which in turn presents two options to Arsenal. Either they sell him this summer and avoid losing him for nothing next year, or risk it and keep him with the hope that he will change his mind.

It’s claimed that the issue centres around assurances over regular playing time, but given Oxlade-Chamberlain has just enjoyed arguably his best season in an Arsenal shirt having featured regularly and made an impression with his quality, consistency and versatility, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Further, the report notes that he’s been offered a staggering £100,000-week contract to stay with Arsenal, and yet all that doesn’t seem to be enough.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also credited with an interest and based on this latest development, they could now be alerted and will move quickly to offer a different option. However, with Chelsea due back in London this week, they will make a formal offer in the next two days, as per the Express.

It will be a major blow for Arsenal and Wenger to lose Oxlade-Chamberlain in itself, but to see the England international join a direct rival would certainly make it worse.