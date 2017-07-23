Arsenal target rejects Serie A giants, dreaming of £35m Gunners switch

Riyad Mahrez is reportedly keen to push through a move to Arsenal as he prepares to turn down Roma and wait for the north London giants.

The 26-year-old made his intention to move on this summer clear at the end of last season, but speculation has been rife as to where he would go.

Roma had seemingly been in pole position to take him to Italy, but according to The Sun, Mahrez is ready to reject their approach and hold out for a move to Arsenal instead.

It’s a risky move in that much will likely depend on Alexis Sanchez and if he stays or goes, while the report notes that Monaco ace Thomas Lemar is also a target for Arsenal and could yet be the priority if a deal can be done.

Nevertheless, it’s suggested that if Arsenal did switch their focus to Mahrez, with talks over a Lemar move dragging out with no agreement on a transfer fee as of yet, it would still cost them £35m to take the Premier League winner to the Emirates.

Some may doubt whether or not it would be a good move from Arsene Wenger, as after enjoying a stellar campaign the year before last when Leicester won the Premier League title, Mahrez’s form dipped last season.

While a move elsewhere could reinvigorate him and bring the best back out of him again, it would appear as though he has his heart set on a move to join Arsenal and he’s willing to play a waiting game to see if they eventually swoop for him.