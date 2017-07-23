(Photo) Kevin-Prince Boateng confirms emotional tribute to Abdelhak Nouri via Tweet

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed via Twitter that he is pay to tribute to the late Abdelhak Nouri this season, by wearing a replica of the player’s shirt under his for every game he plays this season.

Boateng confirmed via the social media site that he is to wear a shirt with the player’s name on the back under his Las Palmas shirt at every game he plays for the La Liga side this season.

It’s things like this that confirms that football is truly more than a game. Credit to you, Mr Boateng, do him proud.