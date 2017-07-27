Jose Mourinho to scout £34m top-class 22-year-old talent, Italian giants battle Man Utd

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to send scouts to watch Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker in action on Friday night.

The 22-year-old is considered a top prospect having proven his quality last season to help the club to a league title, making 57 appearances in all competitions with six goals to his name.

Aside from the goals though, he played a fundamental role as a defensive midfielder for the Belgian giants, and that in turn has seemingly led to interest from around Europe.

According to De Morgen, Anderlecht want a whopping £34m for him as it’s claimed that he’s eager to take the next step in his career and test himself at a bigger club in one of the major European leagues.

That’s where Mourinho and United come in as it’s suggested that they’ll scout him during Anderlecht’s clash with Antwerp in the league on Friday night, although this isn’t the first close-up glimpse they’ll get after Dendoncker scored against them in the Europa League last season.

They won’t be the only eyes trained in on him either as it’s added that both AC Milan and RB Leipzig will also be paying close attention to his performance, with all three clubs seemingly in the market for another midfielder.

Mourinho’s requirement is clear, as he continues to be linked with the likes of Eric Dier and Nemanja Matic. However, having failed to land either of those two so far this summer, he could be forced to consider other options and Dendoncker is seemingly emerging as one of those.

The report goes on to suggest that it’s difficult to see Anderlecht turning a bid down of anything north of €25m, and so depending on how he plays and how serious the named clubs are, he could be starting a new challenge as of next season.