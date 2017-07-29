Leicester reject second bid from Roma for 26-year-old winger

Leicester City have rejected a second bid from Serie A runners-up Roma for the Foxes’ highly-rated Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, as per Sky Sports.

Leicester, who following up their remarkable 2016 league title win with a lowly 12th-placed finish last season, have rejected a bid in the region of £27M for the former Le Harve midfielder, according to Sky Sports

Roma have already had their first bid rejected, which Sky Sports report to be in the region of £20M, for the player who scored six and assisted four in 36 league games for Craig Shakespeare’s side last year.

Mahrez, who joined the club from French side Le Harve in 2014, played in both of the Foxes’ Premier League Asia trophy games against West Brom and Liverpool last week.

Should Mahrez end-up swapping Leicester for Rome, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Foxes end-up bringing in for the player, and who Craig Shakespeare’s side choose to spend their new-found fortunes on.