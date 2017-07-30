Watch Gabriel Jesus produce miss of pre-season during Man City vs Tottenham

Gabriel Jesus embarrassed himself during Manchester City’s International Champions Cup game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old Brazil international is widely considered to be one of the Premier League’s best finishers, but he missed an absolute sitter in first-half stoppage time.

Miss of the preseason? Gabriel Jesus pic.twitter.com/AYUfYxHZeh — Gboye (@mcgboye) July 29, 2017

After John Stones had headed City into a 1-0 lead in Nashville, Jesus was gifted a golden chance to double his side’s advantage just before the interval.

However, he failed the accept the invitation handed to him by Kevin De Bruyne’s square pass.

Jesus somehow managed to fire wide with his left foot, leaving a large crowd at the Nissan Stadium stunned.

De Bruyne had earlier assisted Stones for the opener with a pinpoint free kick.

The match ended 3-0 to City after Raheem Sterling and Brahim Diaz added second-half goals.

