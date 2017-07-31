Chelsea reach major agreement for Euro 2016 winner, conflicting report claims Conte frustration

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the transfer of midfield ace Renato Sanches on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old struggled in his first season in the Bundesliga last year, and in turn is seeking a move elsewhere to secure regular playing time to rediscover his best form.

Sanches made the headlines with his performances for Portugal at Euro 2016 as he played a pivotal role in helping them win the tournament, while he previously impressed at Benfica too.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, as per A Bola, there is an agreement between Chelsea and Bayern for the loan move, and with contract details to sort out, the move could be officially announced by the middle of the week.

If true, it will be a major boost for Antonio Conte as he will get additional cover and competition in midfield, with Nemanja Matic heavily linked with an exit. Tiemoue Bakayoko has already arrived at Chelsea this summer, but Sanches will be another important addition as the Premier League champions also look to compete in the Champions League.

However, while that report paints a positive picture of the situation from a Chelsea perspective, The Daily Star, as per the Mirror, claim that Sanches has opted to join Milan.

It’s suggested that the competition from Bakayoko is going to be a sticking point for the Portuguese international, as the last thing he wants is to face a similar situation as he is currently does at Bayern. With more assurances over playing time at Milan, he could choose to move to Italy instead.

It’s noted by the Star that Conte submitted an enquiry with Bayern for the teenager, but the Italian tactician could face frustration in his bid to further strengthen his Chelsea squad.