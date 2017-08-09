2018 Premier League Team of the Season predicted: Arsenal & LFC stars + Man Utd quartet & £110m City duo tipped to shine

With the 2017/18 Premier League season set to get under way on Friday, and with English teams’ summer spending set to be at an all-time high, this campaign is set to be one of the most exciting and hotly-contested in years.

With stars such as Alvaro Morata and Alexandre Lacazette making move to England this summer, as well as players like Romelu Lukaku and Kyle Walker swapping one Premier League team for another in big-money moves, it seems as if all the title chasers are pushing the boat out this year in the race to be declared champions come May.

Here, CaughtOffside have predicted what the 2017/18 PFA Premier League Team of the Season could look like come May, and which stars looks set to shine in the world’s most competitive competition this year.

GK: David De Gea

Having previously appeared in four of the last five PFA Team of the Seasons’, Man United Spanish shot-stopper looks well set to beat away stiff competition from Hugo Lloris and Thibaut Courtois.

RB: Kyle Walker

Following the Englishman’s £54M move to Man City from fellow title-chasers Spurs, former Sheffield United man Walker is set to star under boss Pep Guardiola this season, as his attacking ability and blistering pace should go hand-in-hand with the Spaniard’s style of play as City push for their third PL title this season.

CB: Toby Alderweireld

Despite suffering from injuries last season which saw the Belgian miss a total of eight Premier League games, Spurs defensive stalwart Alderweireld should put in some very impressive performances for the Lilywhites this year, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side look to improve on the second-place finish they secured last season.

CB: Eric Bailly

Although the Ivorian missed 13 league games for Jose Mourinho’s side last season, Bailly put in some seriously impressive performances towards the back end of last season as United won the Europa League, and should the former Villarreal man manage to keep up the form he showed at the end of last year, it shouldn’t be surprising to see the 23-year-old claim a Team of the Season place come May.

LB: Benjamin Mendy

Following the Frenchman’s £52M move from Champions League semi-finalists Monaco, Man City finally looked to have solved their left-back problem that plagued them last season with the signing of Mendy, and should the defender maintain the form we saw him achieve for large parts of last season, there shouldn’t be many left-backs in the league that can out-perform the France international.

RM: Sadio Mane

Although Liverpool star Mane missed 10 league games for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, the Senegalese international still managed to score 13 and assisted six in the league for the Merseyside club, and if the midfielder manages to improve on the numbers he achieved last year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the winger claim a place in the PFA TOTS.

CM: Paul Pogba

Following his move from Juventus to Man United last summer, Pogba failed to impress the masses last season as the midfielder’s defensive responsibilities meant he wasn’t allowed to flourish going forward as much as we had seen him do in Turin. However, following United’s recent £40M acquisition of Chelsea star Nemanja Matic, the Frenchman’s defensive responsibilities look set to be reduced this season, allowing the 24-year-old to produce more in terms of chances and goals scored, which should see the midfielder make his price-tag seem like a bargain come the end of the season.

CM: Dele Alli

Spurs midfield wonderkid Alli shone for Mauricio Pochettino’s side last season, scoring 18 and assisting nine as the North London side finished runners-up to champions Chelsea. If the England starlet can manage to replicate the form we saw him accomplish last season, there won’t be many midfielders in the league who can secure a place in the PFA Team of the Season ahead of the 20-year-old.

LM: Alexis Sanchez

With the Chilean only having 12 months left on his current deal at the Emirates, Gunners star Sanchez is going to look to improve on the 24 goals and 11 assists he managed last season, as the winger looks to impress potential suitors should he not renew his contract and leave the north London club next summer.

ST: Romelu Lukaku

Following the Belgian forward’s big-money £90M move from Everton to the Red Devils, United’s new no.9 would do well to surpass the 25 goals he bagged for the Toffees last season, however with creative midfielders like Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan behind him, it wouldn’t surprise many to see the 24-year-old beat the tally we saw him achieve last year and retain his place in the PFA Team of the Season.

ST: Harry Kane

Having made the previous three PFA Team of the Year’s, Spurs talisman Harry Kane scored an almost Messi-like 0.97 goals per game in the league for Mauricio Pochettino’s side last season. With the improved service out-wide from Kieran Trippier and the creative force of Christain Eriksen behind him, few would bet against the Tottenham forward equaling, or surpassing, his goal tally from last season and finding himself in the Team of the Year for the fourth time in a row.

All transfer fees mentioned above are as reported by the Daily Mail.