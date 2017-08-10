29-year-old Chelsea star reveals he’s ‘very happy’ at Blues as reports of Man United talks emerge, player reveals move was a possibility

Chelsea’s Brazilian winer Willian has revealed how he almost secured a move to Premier League rivals Man United this summer, with the player almost clinching a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho before he renewed with the London club, as reported by Goal.

Willian, 29, endured a difficult beginning to life under Blues boss Antonio Conte, having been named the Blues’ player of the season in Mourinho last season in charge at the club, with both Pedro and Eden Hazard being preferred over the Brazilian, with the winger often finding himself on the bench last season as the Premier League title returned to Stamford Bridge.

Willian was linked with a move away from the west London club despite bagging a respectable eight goals last term according to Goal, with the 29-year-old confirming the fact he held talks with Mourinho’s United, however the winger has now assured Chelsea fans that he is happy at the club.

As reported by Goal, when questioned about the talks with United, Willian responded “there were a few conversations with my agent. I worked with Mourinho and I became his friend as well. Manchester came to me, they talked with my agent, but nothing happened, because Chelsea would not negotiate me in any way and I’m very happy at Chelsea.”

Should Willian’s words be true and he remain at Chelsea beyond this summer, it’ll be a big boost for the Blues as they look to maintain their key players in order to try and retain their league title this season.