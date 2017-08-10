Liverpool set to receive fourth approach from Barcelona for Brazil star, £90M+ offer already been rejected by Reds

Liverpool are set to receive Barcelona’s fourth approach for highly-rated Brazil star Philippe Coutinho, after having recently rejected an offer of more than £90M for the midfielder from the Spanish club this past week, according to the Daily Mail.

As per the Daily Mail, Jurgen Klopp’s side are adamant that Coutinho, 25, will not be leaving the club this summer, despite Catalan giants Barcelona upping their previous offers of £72M and £80M that have previously been rejected by the Reds for the Brazilian.

Despite Coutinho making it clear to the Merseyside club that he wishes to leave, Liverpool are reluctant to let the player so late in the transfer window, with the Premier League side set to resist the movements from Spain, as reported by the Daily Mail, with Coutinho is expected to miss Liverpool’s season opener against Watford on Saturday with the same back problem that saw him miss training on Wednesday.

Barca are desperate to try and get a deal for Coutinho over the line before Liverpool’s Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim on Wednesday, with last season’s La Liga runners-up not wanting the Brazilian to be cup-tied, as per the Daily Mail.

Liverpool are not willing to let the player go at any price, even if the Spanish giants offer £120M for the playmaker, according to the Daily Mail.

Should Coutinho end up leaving Anfield this summer in favour of a move to the Camp Nou, it’s definitely going to be interesting to see what kind of fee the player commands.

This one’s definitely one to keep an eye on, that’s for certain.