Man United agree personal terms with fourth summer signing but transfer fee yet to be agreed and Chelsea are also keen

Mourinho turns to PSG menace to add full-back depth

Manchester United are set to claim their fourth signing of the window after reportedly agreeing personal terms with PSG full-back Serge Aurier although they are yet to agree a fee with the French outfit, according to The Sun.

The paper claims that boss Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his right-back department, with Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian being his only current options. Chelsea are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old, per The Sun, who cite Goal’s PSG correspondent Loic Tanzi as one of their sources.

S.Aurier et MU ont trouvé un accord autour d’un contrat de 5 ans. Reste à négocier avec Paris et à avoir un permis de travail #PSG — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 10, 2017

Ivory Coast international Aurier has been subject of criminal allegations, including assaulting a police officer outside of a nightclub in the French capital last year causing him to be refused entry into the United Kingdom as PSG travelled to their Champions League away leg with Arsenal, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Daily Star reported this week that United and PSG could agree a fee anywhere between £16m-£30m for Aurier, who has played over 190 games in Ligue 1 since his debut for Lens in 2009.

Should Aurier finalise a move to United, he will join defender Victor Lindelof, striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Memanja Matic as players who have competed a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Although he has baggage, the right-back would add great experience and quality to the defence, but whether PSG will be happy about the player agreeing personal terms before an actual fee is settled upon is another matter.