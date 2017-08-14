Liverpool confirm 22-man Champions League squad, £90m man nowhere to be seen

Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho has been left out of the club’s squad ahead of their Champions League play-off first leg against Hoffenheim.

Coutinho has been the subject of intense speculation over a major move to Barcelona with The Independent reporting that the door of the Nou Camp has been flung open, despite a bid of £90m already being rejected.

The 25-year-old missed Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Watford on Saturday due to a supposed back injury after a transfer request was handed into the board a day prior.

Fenway Sports Group issued a statement on Friday morning, reiterating their intentions to keep the Brazilian a few hours before the player expressed his desire to leave.

Barcelona are still trying to find a player to fill the void left by Neymar after his transfer to PSG earlier this month.

Boss Jurgen Klopp conceded on Saturday that the situation was out of his hands. He explained: “As a manager of a football club, I have bosses.”

“That decide, for example, just in general, if we sell a player or we don’t sell him. Then I have to accept it.”

Here is the full squad for tomorrows clash with Hoffenheim:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alberto Moreno, Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Ryan Kent, Dominic Solanke, Divock Origi, Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, John Flanagan, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Marko Grujic, Simon Mignolet, Lorius Karius, Danny Ward