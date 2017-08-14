Tottenham target furious Serie A misfit after snub, plus £35m-rated ace arriving this week

Tottenham are reportedly keen to swoop for Lazio ace Keita Balde after he was snubbed for his side’s Supercoppa Italiana clash with Juventus on Sunday.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists in 31 Serie A appearances.

However, after refusing to sign a new contract and chasing a move elsewhere this summer, he was left out of the squad as Lazio defeated Juventus at the weekend to pick up the first piece of silverware on offer this season.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham, West Ham and Monaco are in the hunt for the young player, and given that he has just 12 months on his contract remaining, they could be seeking a cut-price deal, especially if he doesn’t figure in Simone Inzaghi’s plans.

A whole host of Italian clubs have also been linked with a swoop for him this summer too, and so if Tottenham’s interest is serious, then they’ll certainly have plenty of competition.

Meanwhile, the report goes on to add that Mauricio Pochettino will likely welcome Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez to his squad this week, with the club confident that they will land the £35m-rated youngster.

The 21-year-old was left out at the weekend too and has reportedly told the Dutch giants that he wants to join Spurs. In turn, that situation looks to be drawing to a close as after a very quiet summer transfer window, Tottenham could be bursting into life in the final few weeks to bolster their squad for the season ahead.