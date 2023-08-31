Tottenham ready to sell six first-team players before tomorrow’s transfer deadline

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly be ready to sell as many as six first-team players before tomorrow evening’s transfer deadline.

Spurs are under a new manager this season, with Ange Postecoglou taking over from Antonio Conte, and it’s not too surprising that he’s looking to clear out some of the deadwood from this struggling squad he’s inherited.

According to the Telegraph, the six names who could be on the way out in the next 30 hours or so could be Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Bryan Gil, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon.

Harry Kane’s recent departure has been a real blow for Tottenham, but signings like James Maddison and Micky van de Ven look promising, while the Telegraph are also claiming that bids could be coming in for Conor Gallagher and Brennan Johnson.

Signings like that would also surely require some more players to leave, and the six names mentioned above make sense as not being in Postecoglou’s plans for the season ahead.

Still, it remains to be seen if THFC will be able to find buyers for these unwanted players with time ticking away.