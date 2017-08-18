AC Milan transfer news: €18m exit in doubt, €25m target skips training as four PL targets on radar

AC Milan are reportedly still looking for an agreement with Fiorentina over the signing of Nikola Kalinic, while M’Baye Niang may not be Russia bound.

The Rossoneri are expected to have a busy end to the transfer window, as they’ve taken a step back and assessed their options having moved early to bring in 10 new faces earlier this summer.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Niang’s proposed €18m move to Spartak Moscow has hit an obstacle, as it seems as though the winger isn’t entirely convinced over a move to Russia.

That in turn has opened the door for Torino to make their move, although they’re only willing to offer €12m, as per the report, while it’s added Niang hasn’t ruled out staying at Milan either.

While many of his detractors would have been celebrating the possibility of selling him for a hefty fee of €18m, it looks as though he may well be sticking around for a little longer.

It’s added in that report that Fiorentina striker and Milan target Nikola Kalinic skipped training on Thursday, much to the frustration of his current employers.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, via MilanNews.it, note that there is still no agreement between the two clubs over a transfer fee, as after talk of a €25m valuation, it’s now suggested that it could be an initial loan move with an obligation to buy along with staggered payments.

This transfer saga has rumbled on for weeks now, and while the Croatian international isn’t the most popular of options to bring in, he certainly fits the type of forward that Vincenzo Montella is looking for and will undoubtedly have a positive impact alongside Andre Silva in the squad.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato report, as per SportItalia, that Milan are still looking for a midfielder too, and that search has taken them to the Premier League.

Yohan Cabaye, Etienne Capoue, Jack Wilshere and Nampalys Mendy are all paired with a move, but time will tell if one of those individuals arrives as Milan could look to Manuel Locatelli and Riccardo Montolivo to fill in during Lucas Biglia’s absence through injury, while Renato Sanches has also been heavily linked for over a month.