Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace player ratings: 8/10 debutant reason for cheer for Reds

Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday, with Sadio Mane scoring the only goal of the game to seal all three points.

The Reds were looking to react after their disappointing draw with Watford last time out, while the midweek win in Hoffenheim in their Champions League playoff qualifier would have boosted confidence.

Jurgen Klopp may not have got the performance that he wanted, but he will certainly be delighted with the win and three points as they saw off Palace who have given them trouble at Anfield on their recent trips.

Roberto Firmino was key in the win and scores high with us, while Andy Robertson impressed on his debut to give fans much to be pleased with having found a player able to slot in at left-back.

Of course, Mane also gets a top mark for his influence on the result as well as the win, and so it was a positive day all round for the Reds, who will hope to continue to build momentum moving forward.

Liverpool: Mignolet 6, Gomez 6, Matip 6, Klavan 6, Robertson 8, Henderson 6, Milner 6, Wijnaldum 6, Mane 7, Firmino 7, Sturridge 6.

Substitutes: Salah 7, Solanke 6, Lovren N/A.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey 8, Fosu-Mensah 7, Tomkins 7, Dann 6, Ward 6, Van Aanholt 7, Milivojevic 5, Puncheon 6, Loftus-Cheek 7, Townsend 6, Benteke 5.

Substitutes: McArthur 6, Kaikai 6, Schlupp 6.