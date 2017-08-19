(Video) Deadly Sadio Mane on the mark again, Liverpool end Palace hoodoo

Liverpool looked to their main man Sadio Mane again on Saturday as his goal was all that separated them and Crystal Palace in a 1-0 win.

The Reds were looking to bounce back from their disappointing opening-day draw with Watford last weekend, and eventually did so. Palace were aiming to join a select group of teams to claim four consecutive wins at Anfield, but Frank De Boer’s men fell short.

As for Mane, he has now scored 15 Premier League since joining the Merseyside giants, more than any other player at the club, as he continues to prove himself as an indispensable figure in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Show me the mane pic.twitter.com/3dHTdZBIXq — RedOrDead (@RedOrDead7) August 19, 2017

The goal was a scrappy one in fairness but he was eventually rewarded for his battling efforts as the ball broke kindly to him in the box to nestle it into the back of the net.

With their Champions League playoff qualifier second leg against Hoffenheim to come next week, Liverpool will be hoping to secure another important result as Klopp’s men start to build some early momentum.